Govt taking all out measures to protect senior citizen: Secretary Javeria Agha Ministry of Human Rights

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2019 ) :The government was taking all out efforts to protect and promote the rights of senior citizens and provide them basic amenities of life, said Secretary Javeria Agha Ministry of Human Rights here on Tuesday.

She said the cabinet had approved Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Senior Citizen Law for improving the lot of senior citizens besides providing them medical facilities and proper protection to their life and prosperity.

The challenges they face in the protection continue to lead active lives as part of their community; many others face homelessness, lack of adequate care or isolation.

She said that Ministry of Human Rights strives to ensure that neglected population groups are given space and weight in the human rights agenda and that governments take all measures required protecting and promoting their rights.

The law is a welcome step for senior citizens of the Federal which constitute a significant part of the population, she further added.