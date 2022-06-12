UrduPoint.com

Govt Taking All-out Steps For Eradication Of Narcotics: Anwar Khan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 12, 2022 | 06:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2022 ) :Minister for Zakat, Usher, Social Welfare, Special education and Women Empowerment, Anwar Zeb Khan has said that the provincial government is taking all-out steps for eradication of narcotics from the society.

He was speaking on the occasion of a visit to the Social Welfare Rehabilitation & Drug Addict Centre, Da Haq Awaaz Treatment Centre and Care Welfare Organization here on Sunday.

During the visit, he inquired about the patients admitted to the rehabilitation centre and hospital and also collected first hand information about facilities available for patients.

The provincial minister also reviewed arrangements and also visited the medical store established in the Drug Rehabilitation Centre.

On this occasion, the provincial minister was given a detailed briefing.

The provincial minister was told that currently 210 drug addicts are admitted to Social Welfare Drug Addict Rehabilitation Centre while 157 more addicts are being treated in the Haq Awaaz Treatment Centre. The conditions of these patients have been improved and they will soon got rid of the menace of addiction.

On this occasion, the provincial minister directed the concerned authorities for provision of all facilities to the admitted drug addicts and best looking after them to get them rid of the menace. He urged the civil society to come forward and play their due role in the eradication of drug addiction from the society.

