Govt Taking All-out Steps To Invigorate Economy: Ali Asghar Khan

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 05th August 2019 | 08:46 PM

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government is working to strengthen the economy and promoting investment on long term projects

ABBOTTABAD,(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2019 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government is working to strengthen the economy and promoting investment on long term projects.

PTI Secretary General KP chapter and member National Tourism Coordination board (NTCB), Ali Asghar Khan said this while talking to media at Abbottabad Press Club Monday.

He said we are working on bringing mega projects in Hazara division, Abbottabad city motorway interchange is also under consideration, soon we would table tourism act in the National Assembl.

Ali Asghar said to bring prosperity in the country we all have to pay taxes and increase the tax net.

He said the priority of the government was to promote investment rather than getting help from other countries, we are also striving for the development of the tourism and searching for new spots in Hazara including Galyat, Alai, Battagram, Kohistan those would also provide new employment opportunities.

Replying to a question , Ali Asghar said that government was committed for the freedom of media.

