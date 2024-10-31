Govt taking all possible measures to clean & green environment: Marriyum Aurangzeb

Senior minister in Punjab Marriyum Aurangzeb on Thursday said that the provincial government is taking all possible measures to ensure a clean and green environment in the province

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) Senior minister in Punjab Marriyum Aurangzeb on Thursday said that the provincial government is taking all possible measures to ensure a clean and green environment in the province.

Punjab government has already taken steps to protect the environment from pollution, she said while talking to a private television channel.

She said that all out efforts are being made to control smoke-emitting vehicles plying on roads.

In reply to a question, she said that the previous government could not take up the issues of pollution seriously but the incumbent government in Punjab has taken all precautionary measures to protect the environment from pollution.