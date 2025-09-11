- Home
Govt Taking All Possible Measures To Help Flood-stricken People: Federal Minister For Parliamentary Affairs Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry
Faizan Hashmi Published September 11, 2025 | 10:21 PM
Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry on Thursday said that government is taking all possible measures to help flood-stricken people
All the concerned institutions are working round-the-clock to provide essential items and assistance to flood affected people, he said while talking to a private television channel. Pakistan Army jawans are making best efforts for rescue and relief operation, he stated.
In reply to a question about compensation package for flood affected people, he said the assessment would be made with
the help of provinces so that farmer community and others could be facilitated in a transparent manner.
Commenting on climate change and agriculture emergency, he said, we will have to develop a mechanism to minimize the flood related damages and avert food shortage in future.
To a question about role of Opposition, he said Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) should avoid dividing the nation through different tactics. He said PTI has been divided into groups.
He said that PTI should play role for strengthening the national institutions and avoid politics of agitation.
To another question about operation, he said intelligence based operation is continuing in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to flush out terrorism.
