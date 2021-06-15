UrduPoint.com
Govt Taking All Possible Measures To Improve Living Standard Of Have-nots: Farrukh

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 15th June 2021 | 12:01 AM

Govt taking all possible measures to improve living standard of have-nots: Farrukh

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Farrukh Habib Monday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was taking all possible measures to improve the standard of living of the vulnerable segment of society

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Farrukh Habib Monday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was taking all possible measures to improve the standard of living of the vulnerable segment of society.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the banks had approved Rs25 billion for the people of low income group who submitted applications for the construction of their small houses.

The government had provided funds to speed up the process of 'Ahsaas programme', he said adding a sufficient amount for micro-finance institutions had also been fixed to help people seeking loan facility at low mark up rate.

Appreciating economic policies of the ruling party, he said textile, export and large manufacturing sectors were showing progress due to better management of the government.

About health card scheme, he said the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhawa had availed free medical facility due to the scheme, launched by the PTI government.

The Punjab, he said, had allocated Rs60 billion so that health cards facility could be extended to poor families across the province.

The technical education was being imparted to a large number of youth so that they could earn their livelihood respectfully, he remarked.

Replying to a question, he said nearly 80,000 jobs had been provided through climate change departments in Pakistan. Nearly 10 million people were getting benefits from the different programmes, launched under Ahsaas programme, he added.

He said the farmers were getting direct benefits by selling their products in the market as the government was trying its best to upgrade the social and economic standards of maximum people living below the poverty level.

