Govt taking all possible steps for extending relief to people: Dar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2022 ) :Minister for Finance Ishaq Dar on Tuesday said the government was taking all possible measures for extending maximum relief to common man.

The government didn't change petroleum prices to facilitate the poor masses, he said while talking to a private television channel.

The people, he said are suffering due to weak policies of Imran's regime. He said that Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), had taken record loan during the period of last four years.

He said Imran's regime could not reduce debt burden in Pakistan. Commenting on appointment of army chief, he said that selection of army chief would be made according to constitution and law of this country.

He further stated that task of the selection of army chief would be completed by the end of this month.

In reply to a question about weak economy and politics, Ishaq Dar said that a proposal had been given to political parties for starting work on charter of economy (CoE). We had made success with political parties on charter of democracy (CoD), he added.

To a question about leakage of tax documents of high officials, he said that directives have been issued to identify the elements behind this leakage.

To another question about devaluing Pak Currency against Dollar, he said khan's negative agenda against the government had bad impact on business and economic sector.

He urged the leaders of PTI to avoid policy of agitation with the government. He said the incumbent government is focusing on boosting business sector and governance system to achieve speedy progress for the people of Pakistan.