UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Taking All Possible Steps For Facilitation Of Hujjaj: Firdous

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 14th July 2019 | 01:10 AM

Govt taking all possible steps for facilitation of Hujjaj: Firdous

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Saturday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was striving for following the principles of State of Medina in Pakistan.

This she said while addressing a contingent of intending pilgrims at Sialkot airport on the occasion of their departure to Saudi Arabia for Hajj.

She said that the incumbent government has taken all possible steps for facilitation of Hujjaj this year.  Congratulating the pilgrims, she said that in the holy land, they should pray for 220 million Pakistani population.  She said that following the teachings of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad ( SAW) was imperative for success in worldly life and the world hereafter.

Firdous said that under Road to Makkah project, intending pilgrims were being provided the facility of immigration in Pakistan and for this favour, she thanked Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman.

She said that for the first time, the Hujjaj were being returned surplus amount from Hajj package as the government believed in returning the rights to the deserving people.

Firdous said that under the principles of State of Medina,  the rulers and the masses should remain in close contact.  She said that time had come to ensure rule of law in Pakistan

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister World Hajj Firdous Ashiq Awan Road Saudi Medina Makkah Saudi Arabia Sialkot All From Government Million Airport

Recent Stories

Twenty Houthi rebels killed in Sirwah front

42 minutes ago

France to create space command within air force: M ..

57 minutes ago

Hurricane Barry Makes Landfall in Louisiana, Weake ..

1 hour ago

Barry makes landfall in Louisiana, weakens to trop ..

1 hour ago

Govt committed to address population issue on prio ..

1 hour ago

German Aerospace Center Thanks Roscosmos After Spe ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.