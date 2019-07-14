Govt taking all possible steps for facilitation of Hujjaj: Firdous

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Saturday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was striving for following the principles of State of Medina in Pakistan.

This she said while addressing a contingent of intending pilgrims at Sialkot airport on the occasion of their departure to Saudi Arabia for Hajj.

She said that the incumbent government has taken all possible steps for facilitation of Hujjaj this year. Congratulating the pilgrims, she said that in the holy land, they should pray for 220 million Pakistani population. She said that following the teachings of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad ( SAW) was imperative for success in worldly life and the world hereafter.

Firdous said that under Road to Makkah project, intending pilgrims were being provided the facility of immigration in Pakistan and for this favour, she thanked Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman.

She said that for the first time, the Hujjaj were being returned surplus amount from Hajj package as the government believed in returning the rights to the deserving people.

Firdous said that under the principles of State of Medina, the rulers and the masses should remain in close contact. She said that time had come to ensure rule of law in Pakistan.