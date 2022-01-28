Govt taking all possible steps to attract investors: Prime Minister

Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday said the government was taking all possible steps to attract investors towards industrial manufacturing in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday said the government was taking all possible steps to attract investors towards industrial manufacturing in the country.

Chairing a review meeting on progress of special economic zones in the country, he said Punjab was a very attractive province for the foreign investors especially for Chinese investors who were desirous of shifting their industrial units to Pakistan.

The prime minister directed the relevant officials to ensure business friendly environment for the investors.

These measures included provision of land on easy installments to decrease the cost of initial investment of businessmen and availability of plug and play model for early start of their business operations.

The prime minister stressed that effective rules and regulations should be formed to discourage conversion of industrial estate into real estate ventures because when the investor would have to pay a heavy cost for acquiring land to start a business project, it would make the investment not attractive and he would abandon the decision to make investment.

He instructed the relevant officials to reorganize the board of Directors of Punjab Industrial Estate Development and Management Company, Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Management Company on very professional lines so that those directors could be appointed who had no personal interest in the special economic zones.

Minister for Federal education Shafqat Mehmood, Minister for Information Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, Minister for Planning Asad Umar, Advisor for Trade Abdul Razzaq Dawood, Special Assistant for Political Communication Dr Shehbaz Gill, Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, Punjab Minister for Industries Mian Aslam Iqbal, Special Assistant for Information to Punjab Chief Minister Hasaan Khawar and senior officers attended the meeting.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister for CPEC Khalid Mansoor attended the meeting through video link.