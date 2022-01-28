UrduPoint.com

Govt Taking All Possible Steps To Attract Investors: Prime Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published January 28, 2022 | 08:41 PM

Govt taking all possible steps to attract investors: Prime Minister

Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday said the government was taking all possible steps to attract investors towards industrial manufacturing in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday said the government was taking all possible steps to attract investors towards industrial manufacturing in the country.

Chairing a review meeting on progress of special economic zones in the country, he said Punjab was a very attractive province for the foreign investors especially for Chinese investors who were desirous of shifting their industrial units to Pakistan.

The prime minister directed the relevant officials to ensure business friendly environment for the investors.

These measures included provision of land on easy installments to decrease the cost of initial investment of businessmen and availability of plug and play model for early start of their business operations.

The prime minister stressed that effective rules and regulations should be formed to discourage conversion of industrial estate into real estate ventures because when the investor would have to pay a heavy cost for acquiring land to start a business project, it would make the investment not attractive and he would abandon the decision to make investment.

He instructed the relevant officials to reorganize the board of Directors of Punjab Industrial Estate Development and Management Company, Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Management Company on very professional lines so that those directors could be appointed who had no personal interest in the special economic zones.

Minister for Federal education Shafqat Mehmood, Minister for Information Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, Minister for Planning Asad Umar, Advisor for Trade Abdul Razzaq Dawood, Special Assistant for Political Communication Dr Shehbaz Gill, Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, Punjab Minister for Industries Mian Aslam Iqbal, Special Assistant for Information to Punjab Chief Minister Hasaan Khawar and senior officers attended the meeting.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister for CPEC Khalid Mansoor attended the meeting through video link.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Faisalabad Prime Minister Chief Minister Asad Umar Business Chief Minister Punjab Education Punjab China Company CPEC Progress Abdul Razzaq All Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Vienna-based Negotiations on JCPOA to Resume Next ..

Vienna-based Negotiations on JCPOA to Resume Next Week - EU

1 second ago
 Israel Purchases 5Mln Novavax Vaccines Against COV ..

Israel Purchases 5Mln Novavax Vaccines Against COVID-19 - Company

3 seconds ago
 Man commits suicide after killing his wife over do ..

Man commits suicide after killing his wife over domestic issue

5 seconds ago
 Police used power against peaceful MQM protest in ..

Police used power against peaceful MQM protest in Karachi: Aminul Haque

3 minutes ago
 Ex-German Chancellor Schroeder Wants 'Saber-Rattli ..

Ex-German Chancellor Schroeder Wants 'Saber-Rattling' in Ukraine to Stop

3 minutes ago
 NATO, Russia Need to Resume Diplomatic Contacts - ..

NATO, Russia Need to Resume Diplomatic Contacts - Stoltenberg

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>