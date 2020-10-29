UrduPoint.com
Govt Taking All Possible Steps To Control Inflation: Dr Gill

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shehbaz Gill Wednesday said the government was taking all possible measures to control the inflation in order to provide relief to the people

Prime Minister Imran Khan was giving special focus on alleviate the inflation and control price hike.

The country was confronting many challenges including inflation and poverty due to redundant policies and programmes of the previous governments, he said while talking to a private news channel.

He said the government was effectively working and evolving prudent policies to resolve the issues.

The previous government of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had ruined the national institutions while the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was revamping and restructuring them to get desirous results, he added.

