Govt taking all possible steps to control inflation, increase, revenue, growth rate

ISLAMABAD, May 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin on Wednesday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government is taking all possible steps for controlling inflation, and increase revenue and growth rate.

The government is extensively working on information technology, agriculture, and housing sectors to provide opportunities to the people for better life, he said while talking to a private television channel. The past governments, he said could not pay attention to agriculture sector.

All out efforts are being made to expand the tax net in the country, he remarked. The people are afraid of federal board of revenue (FBR), he said.

FBR had been given direction to extend the facilities to people so that tax collection and revenue could be made in a proper manner, he added. The budget, he said would be announced by June this year.

Shaukat Tarin said the targets have been set to increase the growth rate and facilitate the people by providing loan opportunities.

To a question, he said the more relaxation would be given to farmers through "Kamyab Kissan Program". He added that new policies would be introduced in the agriculture sector to achieve the growth target. Replying to a question regarding corona situation, the minister said the economy of Pakistan had faced crunches due to COVID-19 pandemic. He said the vacation announced for Eid ul Fitr would help reduce the corona cases. About price hike, he said it is the responsibility of the local administration to keep check on price lists so that the people could purchase the essential items at affordable rates.

He, however said that the government has made special arrangements to provide relief to masses by setting up Ramzan bazars.