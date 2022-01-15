Govt taking all possible steps to deal with current wave of COVID : Murtaza Wahab

(@FahadShabbir)

Administrator Karachi and Sindh Government Adviser on Law and Spokesperson Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that on a daily basis, the provincial government is taking all possible measure to deal with the current wave of Corona virus and the situation in Sindh especially Karachi is under control

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2022 ) :Administrator Karachi and Sindh Government Adviser on Law and Spokesperson Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that on a daily basis, the provincial government is taking all possible measure to deal with the current wave of Corona virus and the situation in Sindh especially Karachi is under control.

The current wave of corona virus does not put pressure on hospitals, he said while addressing ceremony held here at football stadium on Saturday.

Hospitals have capacity as at present, only 12 patients of Corona virus are on ventilator while 67 patients are being provided oxygen, he told.

In this regard, the management of PSL will also be kept informed so that better decisions can be taken, he added.

The administrator Karachi appealed to the people to use masks and sanitizers and ensure social distance.

All measures should be taken to prevent the spread of Corona virus, he reiterated, adding that besides, the situation with regard to Corona virus is being monitored under the leadership of Chief Minister Sindh.