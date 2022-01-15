UrduPoint.com

Govt Taking All Possible Steps To Deal With Current Wave Of COVID : Murtaza Wahab

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 15, 2022 | 10:15 PM

Govt taking all possible steps to deal with current wave of COVID : Murtaza Wahab

Administrator Karachi and Sindh Government Adviser on Law and Spokesperson Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that on a daily basis, the provincial government is taking all possible measure to deal with the current wave of Corona virus and the situation in Sindh especially Karachi is under control

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2022 ) :Administrator Karachi and Sindh Government Adviser on Law and Spokesperson Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that on a daily basis, the provincial government is taking all possible measure to deal with the current wave of Corona virus and the situation in Sindh especially Karachi is under control.

The current wave of corona virus does not put pressure on hospitals, he said while addressing ceremony held here at football stadium on Saturday.

Hospitals have capacity as at present, only 12 patients of Corona virus are on ventilator while 67 patients are being provided oxygen, he told.

In this regard, the management of PSL will also be kept informed so that better decisions can be taken, he added.

The administrator Karachi appealed to the people to use masks and sanitizers and ensure social distance.

All measures should be taken to prevent the spread of Corona virus, he reiterated, adding that besides, the situation with regard to Corona virus is being monitored under the leadership of Chief Minister Sindh.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Football Chief Minister Pakistan Super League All Government

Recent Stories

Police arrest two drug peddlers, recovered liquor, ..

Police arrest two drug peddlers, recovered liquor, motorcycle

6 minutes ago
 Man City sink Chelsea to boost title charge

Man City sink Chelsea to boost title charge

6 minutes ago
 Putin eyes construction of Arctic rail link

Putin eyes construction of Arctic rail link

6 minutes ago
 Lewandowski scores 300th Bundesliga goal as Bayern ..

Lewandowski scores 300th Bundesliga goal as Bayern rout Cologne

6 minutes ago
 Court rejects bail pleas of former SHO, two police ..

Court rejects bail pleas of former SHO, two police constables in custodial killi ..

9 minutes ago
 Tsunami warning in Tonga, US West Coast after volc ..

Tsunami warning in Tonga, US West Coast after volcanic eruption

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.