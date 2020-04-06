Govt taking all possible steps to fight corona virus: Punjab Information Minister Fayaz-ul-Hassan Chohan

Punjab Information Minister Fayaz-ul-Hassan Chohan said on Monday that world was acknowledging the government steps being taken for the welfare of less privileged segment in the country

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2020 ) :Punjab Information Minister Fayaz-ul-Hassan Chohan said on Monday that world was acknowledging the government steps being taken for the welfare of less privileged segment in the country.

In a statement issued here, he said that Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar was taking effective decisions,measures in view of the prevailing situation of the Corona virus.

Minister said that new rules had been prepared in connection with the individual and collective welfare activities. The new rules would helpful in controlling the gathering of the people, he maintained.

He further said that it had been made mandatory to get approval from the concerned Deputy Commissioner for welfare activities.

He said that complete cooperation of people was vital to control the spread of COVID-19 .

Fayaz ul Hassan Chohan urged people to stay in their homes and must ensure proper cleanliness.