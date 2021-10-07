UrduPoint.com

Govt Taking All Possible Steps To Help Quake Victims In Province: CM Balochistan

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 07th October 2021 | 11:50 AM

Govt taking all possible steps to help quake victims in province: CM Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan on Thursday said the provincial government was taking all possible steps to help the quake victims and the regime stands with people in difficult times.

He said relevant departments including Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), PPHI, district administration, and other relief agencies have been alerted in the affected areas in order to ensure the help of affected people in the areas.

He said emergency relief and rehabilitation work is in full swing in Harnai as it was reported that the affected area of Balochistan was due to an earthquake.

At least eight injured were shifted to Quetta for treatments through in Pakistan Army helicopter, he said.

The CM said ambulances, emergency assistants, and helicopters were being used to provide medical assistance in the affected areas of Harnai.

Chief Secretary's Cell Office, PDMA, and Command and Control Center are overseeing relief activities, he maintained.

The Chief Minister also directed the health department to provide the best medical facilities to the injured as a result of the earthquake.

He also expressed deep sorrow and regret over the loss of precious human lives due to the earthquake and prayed for the early recovery of the injured.

Related Topics

Pakistan Injured Earthquake Balochistan Chief Minister Quetta Army Harnai All Government Best

Recent Stories

At least 20 killed, over 300 injured in Balochista ..

At least 20 killed, over 300 injured in Balochistan earthquake

7 minutes ago
 Ajman Ruler grants government employees 6-day paid ..

Ajman Ruler grants government employees 6-day paid leave to visit Expo

23 minutes ago
 Blazing knocks from Salman Ali Agha, Aamer Yamin h ..

Blazing knocks from Salman Ali Agha, Aamer Yamin hand Southern Punjab astonishin ..

25 minutes ago
 OPPO Opens Pre-bookings in Pakistan for the Revolu ..

OPPO Opens Pre-bookings in Pakistan for the Revolutionary AI Portrait Video Expe ..

27 minutes ago
 Umm Al Qaiwain government employees granted 8-day ..

Umm Al Qaiwain government employees granted 8-day paid leave to visit Expo

38 minutes ago
 Ministry of Finance issues multi-tranche bond pack ..

Ministry of Finance issues multi-tranche bond package offering for subscription

38 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.