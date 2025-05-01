Govt Taking All Possible Steps To Provide A Dignified Lifestyle To Workers: CM Sindh
Muhammad Irfan Published May 01, 2025 | 06:30 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2025) Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah on Thursday said that the government is taking all possible steps to provide a dignified lifestyle to workers.
In his message issued from the Chief Minister’s House on the occasion of International Labour Day, Syed Murad Ali Shah said that the great sacrifice of the workers of Chicago is viewed with respect and honor all over the world.
He said that workers are the backbone of the country’s economy and the Pakistan People’s Party has been actively working for the protection of the rights and welfare of workers since day one.
He said that May 1st provides us with an opportunity to renew our commitment to protect the legitimate rights of workers and their welfare.
