Open Menu

Govt Taking All Possible Steps To Provide A Dignified Lifestyle To Workers: CM Sindh

Muhammad Irfan Published May 01, 2025 | 06:30 PM

Govt taking all possible steps to provide a dignified lifestyle to workers: CM Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2025) Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah on Thursday said that the government is taking all possible steps to provide a dignified lifestyle to workers.

In his message issued from the Chief Minister’s House on the occasion of International Labour Day, Syed Murad Ali Shah said that the great sacrifice of the workers of Chicago is viewed with respect and honor all over the world.

He said that workers are the backbone of the country’s economy and the Pakistan People’s Party has been actively working for the protection of the rights and welfare of workers since day one.

He said that May 1st provides us with an opportunity to renew our commitment to protect the legitimate rights of workers and their welfare.

Recent Stories

Documentary evidence shows India’s RAW in false ..

Documentary evidence shows India’s RAW in false flag operation in Pahalgam

7 minutes ago
 PSL X: Karachi Kings opt to bat first against Mult ..

PSL X: Karachi Kings opt to bat first against Multan Sultans

3 hours ago
 PSL 2025 Match 20 Multan Sultans Vs. Karachi Kings ..

PSL 2025 Match 20 Multan Sultans Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Will ..

3 hours ago

India blocks Javelin Gold Medalist Arshad Nadeem’s Instagram account after Pah ..

3 hours ago
 No chance of Imran Khan’s appeal fixation agains ..

No chance of Imran Khan’s appeal fixation against conviction this year: IHC Re ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 May 2025

9 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 May 2025

10 hours ago
 Pakistan Pavilion Inaugurated at GETEX 2025 Expo i ..

Pakistan Pavilion Inaugurated at GETEX 2025 Expo in Dubai

19 hours ago
 Meeting Between Pakistan’s Federal Minister for ..

Meeting Between Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Planning and Secretary General ..

19 hours ago
 Meeting Between Pakistan’s Federal Minister for ..

Meeting Between Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Planning and Secretary General ..

19 hours ago
 Education systems must evolve to nurture creativit ..

Education systems must evolve to nurture creativity in the age of AI

19 hours ago
 Children weigh in the pros and cons of social medi ..

Children weigh in the pros and cons of social media in a fun debate at SCRF 2025

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan