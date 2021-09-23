Govt taking all possible steps to provide cash subsidy to deserving people

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2021 ) :Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin on Thursday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government is taking all possible steps to provide relief to common man through cash subsidy programs.

The cash subsidy would be given on essential commodities, he said while talking to a private television channel.

The government is well aware of problem of the masses regarding inflation, he said. The incumbent government had initiated different programs to alleviate poverty, he added. Globally, the people are facing hike in prices on various commodities, he added. Replying to a question about International monetary funds (IMF), he said, we are bound to listen IMF programs.