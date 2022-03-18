UrduPoint.com

Govt. Taking All Possible Steps To Solve Problems Of Overseas Pakistanis: Fawad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 18, 2022 | 03:40 PM

Govt. taking all possible steps to solve problems of overseas Pakistanis: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Friday said that the government was taking all possible measures to solve the problems faced by overseas Pakistanis.

"It is the PTI government that for the first time in history of Pakistan has raised the voice to give overseas Pakistanis their due rights," he said while talking to a delegation which called on him led by PTI's New York-chapter President Amjad Nawaz.

During the meeting, the minister also exchanged viewed on important political issues including the Overseas Convention recently held here, and thanked the delegation for active participation in the party convention.

Amjad Nawaz said overseas Pakistanis always stand with the PTI government and said overseas Pakistanis have an important role in the national development.

"Overseas Pakistanis will play their role in strengthening the country's economy. They extend all kinds of support to Prime Minister Imran Khan in his efforts to make Pakistan's economy stronger," he added.

He hoped that opposition's no-confidence motion fail and Prime Minister Imran Khan would appear victorious once again.

