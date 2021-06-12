UrduPoint.com
Govt Taking All Possible Steps To Uplift Agri Sector: Gardezi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sat 12th June 2021 | 12:10 AM

Govt taking all possible steps to uplift agri sector: Gardezi

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2021 ) :Punjab Agriculture Minister Syed Hussain Jahania Gardezi has said that incumbent government had evolved a mechanism to protect farmers from the exploitation of middlemen.

Commenting on Federal budget for the fiscal year 2021-22 here on Friday, he said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had allocated funds for agriculture sector declaring agriculture among its top priority.

He said that development of agriculture sector would provide stimulus to agro based industries and overall growth of economy.

He said that credit goes to the able leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan that despite negative impacts of coronavirus pandemic on economy the government presented a balanced and people friendly budget.

Funds had been allocated to improve the living standards of low salaried class, he added.

