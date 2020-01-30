UrduPoint.com
Govt Taking All Steps For Security Of Foreign Workers: Minister For Interior Brig (retired) Ijaz Ahmad Sha

Govt taking all steps for security of foreign workers: Minister for Interior Brig (retired) Ijaz Ahmad Sha

Minister for Interior Brig (retired) Ijaz Ahmad Shah has said government is taking all possible measures to provide security to foreign workers

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 30th January, 2020) Minister for Interior Brig (retired) Ijaz Ahmad Shah has said government is taking all possible measures to provide security to foreign workers.He was talking to a delegation of British Airways led by Deputy High Commissioner Richard Crowder in Islamabad.

The Minister said it will also help to improve Pakistan's image at the international level and give positive message to the world.He also expressed hope that the flight operations can also expand to other cities as well.The delegation lauded the arrangements of security measures by the government to help their operations in Pakistan.The British Airways had resumed their flights in Pakistan in June last year.

