Govt Taking All Steps To Harness Natural Resource Of GB: Omar Ayub Khan

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 24th July 2020 | 02:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2020 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan Mir Afzal called on Federal Minister for Power and Petroleum Omar Ayub Khan here Friday.

During the meeting various matters relating to harnessing the indigenous resources of GB were discussed, said a statement issued here.

The Federal Minister reiterated resolve of the Federal Government for taking all possible steps for exploration and development of infrastructure to get benefits of the natural resources for development people of Gilgit Baltistan.

The Chief Minister thanked Federal Minister for the Government of Pakistan for taking practical steps for marketing the natural potential of Gilgit Baltistan, which is highly beneficial for the people of the area.

He said that it would also lead to creating of job opportunities for the local population.

More Stories From Pakistan

