Govt Taking All Steps To Prevent Coronavirus Spread: Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 07th January 2021 | 06:00 PM

Govt taking all steps to prevent coronavirus spread: minister

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Public Prosecution and focal person for anti-corona measures in Faisalabad, Chaudhry Zaheeruddin, Thursday said the government was taking all measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

He was talking to the media here at the committee room of Deputy Commissioner office. He said that the administrative officers and team of Punjab chief minister played a major role in containing the spread of coronavirus, adding that the services of doctors and paramedical staff were also highly commendable.

About implementation of coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs), he said that during the current week, 71 shopping malls, restaurants, marriage halls and public transport terminals were sealed and Rs 150,000 fine was imposed on them. He said that face-masks had also been distributed among 1,465 persons during the week.

The minister said that in December, 781 points had been sealed, 46 cases registered and Rs1.2 million fine imposed over violations of the corona SOPs. He said the best arrangements had been made in the government hospitals for treatment of corona patients while Paras Campus on Jhang Road had also been kept on standby.

The minister said that so far 134,453 samples had been taken in Faisalabad, out of which 7,366 were tested positive for COVID-19. He said that at present active cases of COVID-19 were 362 and 139 patients were undergoing treatment in hospitals and 223 quarantined at their homes. Deputy Muhammad Ali, additional deputy commissioners (ADCs) Muhammad Khalid, Khurram Pervaiz, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Health Dr Mushtaq Sipra and District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Bilal Ahmed were also present.

More Stories From Pakistan

