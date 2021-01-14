UrduPoint.com
Govt Taking All Steps To Provide Rights To Women

Sumaira FH 27 seconds ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 05:23 PM

Govt taking all steps to provide rights to women

Deputy Commissioner Aamer Khattak said that the incumbent government was taking all out steps to ensure provision of rights to women

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Aamer Khattak said that the incumbent government was taking all out steps to ensure provision of rights to women.

He said that safety of women's rights was what taught in our religious and constitutional obligation.

DC expressed these views while presiding over district protection Committee meeting at violence against women center (VAWC) here on Thursday.

He said that Violence Against Women Centre (VAWC) is playing its effective role.

Mr Khattak informed that Punjab government has also approved establishing such centers at Lahore and Rawalpindi.

He assured that district administration would extend its full support to improve the performance of the center further.

He said that feeder bus service stop will be extended to VAWC and social welfare complex.

He directed the center's administration to prepare a plan for building's maintenance.

He ordered to launch massive drive through media about the center and recruitment on vacant posts as early as possible to improve its performance further.

Manager VAWC Muneeza Butt while giving briefing to DC said that overall 5455 cases were reported during last four years.

Exactly 3492 cases were related to domestic violence, 648 of harassment, 93 of rapes, 92 properties disputes, 32 abduction, 32 fraud and six cases of street crimes.

She said that all facilities including police, Prosecution, medical and restoration were being offered free of cost to women at the center.

