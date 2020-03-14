Govt taking appropriate measures to ward off corona virus: Commissioner

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2020 ) :Commissioner Faisalabad Ishrat Ali said on Saturday the government was taking appropriate measures to ward off corona virus.

He said this while meeting pilgrims from Iran at M-4 Motorway while Deputy Commissioner (DC) Toba Tek Singh Amina Munir and DC Faisalabad Muhammad Ali were also present on the occasion.

The commissioner said that a vigorous campaign had been launched to create awareness among the general public against corona virus, however, people's cooperation was imperative to make government's measures successful.

He said that thermal scanners and manual guns had been installed at public places as well as airports to screen travelers and visitors and monitor their temperature.

A crackdown has also been launched against illegal hoarding of medical masks as well as against those shopkeepers who were selling masks at exorbitant rates, he said.

He said that sales points had been designated across the division from where, the people can purchase medical masks at fixed rates.

He said that precautionary instructions against corona virus had also been displayed at various public points, besides, cleaning of public places with chlorine water.

He advised the general public to adopt washing of hands and take precautionary measures against corona virus.