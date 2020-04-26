UrduPoint.com
Govt Taking Best Possible Measures To Deal COVID-19 Situation: Aleem Khan

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 26th April 2020 | 01:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2020 ) :Punjab Senior Minister, Abdul Aleem Khan said government was taking best possible measures to deal with the prevailing situation of COVID-19.

He said this while talking to a delegation which met him on Sunday, said official sources here.

Senior Minister said that collective efforts were required to deal with the current situation,adding,all departments were facing challenges caused by coronavirus.

He said that services of those who were working on the front line under prevailing circumstances were highly appreciable.

Aleem Khan said, "We need to seek help from Allah Almighty during this holy month of Ramazan",adding that there was a need to understand sensitivity of the situation .

He stressed that unnecessary criticism must be avoided.

He highlighted that government was utilizing all the available resources to ease the problems of people.

However, he stressed that people should adopt the precautionary measures against COVID-19 tostay safe.

Senior minister said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was fully aware of the problems of common man. "It is time to take practical measures,which we are taking, and avoid undue criticism".

