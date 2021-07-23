Govt taking bold initiatives to empower Youth under 'Kamyab Jawan' program: Usman Dar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs Usman Dar Friday said that government under 'Kamyab Jawan' program was taking multiple bold initiatives to empower the country's youth for the development of highly innovative and sustainable human capital.

PTI-led government has planned to launch various youth scholarship programs, youth development centers, Kamyab Jawan sports academies and Youth Olympics for youngster's talent which would help to groom youth in most remote areas of the country, he said while speaking to a private news channel.

Usman Dar said Kamyab Jawan sports academies programme would be started in cooperation with Higher education Commission.

"Government under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan only wants to unshackle country from the type of traditional politics based on money and corruption, and refresh it with young people with the right heart, mind and interests who can move Pakistan forward," he added.

Dar said PM's 'Kamyab Jawan Programme' was reflective of the priorities of PTI government and was aimed at increasing the youth's contributions towards the overall socio-economic development of the country.

He said government is committed for empowerment of FATA and Baluchistan area's youth and is providing jobs, loans and training to them on priority.

Replying a Query about Youth Council, he said second batch of National Youth Council was recently organized where people from various parts of country was participating, adding the tenure of recently nominated members for Youth Council is for two years from the date of issuance of their notification.

Youth Council program was aimed at providing a sustainable platform to youth for their unified engagement with policy makers in public and private sector.