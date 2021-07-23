UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Taking Bold Initiatives To Empower Youth Under 'Kamyab Jawan' Program: Usman Dar

Sumaira FH 11 minutes ago Fri 23rd July 2021 | 01:40 PM

Govt taking bold initiatives to empower Youth under 'Kamyab Jawan' program: Usman Dar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs Usman Dar Friday said that government under 'Kamyab Jawan' program was taking multiple bold initiatives to empower the country's youth for the development of highly innovative and sustainable human capital.

PTI-led government has planned to launch various youth scholarship programs, youth development centers, Kamyab Jawan sports academies and Youth Olympics for youngster's talent which would help to groom youth in most remote areas of the country, he said while speaking to a private news channel.

Usman Dar said Kamyab Jawan sports academies programme would be started in cooperation with Higher education Commission.

"Government under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan only wants to unshackle country from the type of traditional politics based on money and corruption, and refresh it with young people with the right heart, mind and interests who can move Pakistan forward," he added.

Dar said PM's 'Kamyab Jawan Programme' was reflective of the priorities of PTI government and was aimed at increasing the youth's contributions towards the overall socio-economic development of the country.

He said government is committed for empowerment of FATA and Baluchistan area's youth and is providing jobs, loans and training to them on priority.

Replying a Query about Youth Council, he said second batch of National Youth Council was recently organized where people from various parts of country was participating, adding the tenure of recently nominated members for Youth Council is for two years from the date of issuance of their notification.

Youth Council program was aimed at providing a sustainable platform to youth for their unified engagement with policy makers in public and private sector.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Corruption Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Sports FATA Young Money HEC Olympics From Government Jobs

Recent Stories

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 192 million, dea ..

22 minutes ago

No impact of Iran earthquake in UAE, says NCM

37 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jul 23, 2021 in Pakistan

4 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

4 hours ago

With UAE participation, Tokyo Olympics to begin to ..

16 hours ago

Minor incident between flydubai and Gulf Air aircr ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.