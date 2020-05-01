UrduPoint.com
Govt Taking Care Of Lower Income Group, Providing Relief To Masses: Info Minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Thursday said that PTI government was taking all possible measures to provide relief to low income group.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the business related to construction sector was opened by the government would be proved as beneficent for labor community.

He said the benefits of oil prices reduction in international market would be passed on to the public.

To a question, he said all the necessary equipment used for coronavirus testing has been arranged and the testing capacity of the country would be further increased shortly. He said it was not a time to be wasted on playing politics over such a serious issue.

The government, he said, had made maximum efforts to control coronavirus spread in the country despite limited resources.

