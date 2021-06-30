Govt taking care of poor families, providing loan with low mark up : Farrukh Habib

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Wednesday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government was taking care of poor families and providing loan facility with low mark up rate for construction of their houses.

A large number of people had applied for loan after launching the housing scheme by the prime minister, he said while talking to a private television channel. The banks had received applications of number of families seeking loan facility for construction of their small houses with low mark up rate, he added.

The banks, he said had received over 100 billion rupee loan's application.

He further stated that Rs 30 billion loan's applications had been approved for building low cost houses.

Replying to a question about poverty indicators, he said the incumbent government had initiated several programs for public welfare and all important steps had been taken for the poverty alleviation. Commenting on Opposition's behavior, he said the government had approved the budget and Opposition members failed in their negative tactics.

The minister suggested the Opposition parties to come forward and support the public welfare projects launched by the government for uplift of poor segment of the society.