Govt Taking Comprehensive Measures To Tackle Climate Change: Daniyal Chaudhry

Sumaira FH Published August 28, 2025 | 10:28 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2025) Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Broadcasting Barrister Daniyal Chaudhry on Thursday said that the government is taking comprehensive measures to tackle climate change.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that Pakistan is among the countries most affected by climate change, despite contributing very little to global emissions.

He highlighted that the harmful impacts of climate change including smog, floods, and cloudbursts are causing losses of billions of Dollars to the country.

He added that Pakistan has presented its case at the global level to draw attention to its vulnerability and to seek support from the international community.

He stressed that initiatives such as curbing deforestation, improving infrastructure resilience, and enhancing disaster management are key parts of the government’s strategy to address this global challenge.

