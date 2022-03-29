UrduPoint.com

Govt Taking Comprehensive Steps To Promote Sports Activities In Balochistan: Abdul Khaliq

Muhammad Irfan Published March 29, 2022 | 08:27 PM

Balochistan Minister for Sports and Culture Abdul Khaliq Hazara on Tuesday said the provincial government was taking steps under a comprehensive strategy to promote sports activities including bodybuilding festivals in the province to keep the future generations healthy

He expressed these views while addressing a function held in connection with the "Mr. Balochistan Bodybuilding Sports Festival - March23rd". Secretary General of Pakistan Bodybuilding Federation Haji Nisar Khan Khilji, Senior Vice President Mahmood Khan Khilji, and President of District Bodybuilding Association Israr Khan Khilji, District Sports Officer Zafarullah Shah, District Officer Sajjad Haider Khajak were present on the occasion.

Mr. Quetta Hazara Lacheen, Mr. Duki, Mr. Loralai, Mr. Muslim Bagh, Mr. Christian Loralai and Mr. Balochistan took part in the competition.

Addressing the ceremony, Abdul Khaliq Hazara said the present government was organizing provincial and national level sports competitions in the province.

He said that holding big events like bodybuilding and rifle shooting gives the players a chance to come forward and showcase their talents, adding that our province has international recognition in the field of sports.

"In bodybuilding our athletes have won many awards in international competitions which are a matter of great pride," he noted.

The minister said that there was a lot of talent in the players of Balochistan, adding that the provincial government would provide opportunities to its youth by organizing bodybuilding competitions at provincial and national level.

He said the provincial government was using all its resources to motivate its athletes and youth at all levels, adding that in the past the sports sector remained neglected.

The minister presented trophies to winners of bodybuilding competitions including Mr. Balochistan Abdul Raziq and Mr. Loralai Naqib Khan and distributed cash prizes among winning players.

He also inspected the walls of Hazara Sports Complex and Hazara graveyard.

