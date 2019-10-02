'Govt taking concrete measures to deal with threat of smog'

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ) :The Punjab government has decided to take action against those causing air and environmental pollution which include industrial emissions, and burning of crop stubble and garbage as part of efforts to combat smog.

A meeting was chaired by Punjab Chief Secretary Yousaf Naseem Khokhar in this regard at Civil Secretariat on Tuesday.

Under Section 144, burning of crop residue and garbage would be banned, besides closure of old technology coal-fired brick kilns across the province.

Addressing the meeting, the chief secretary said, to mitigate the factors behind smog there was a need to adopt preventive measures and enhance awareness.

The government was taking concrete measures to deal with the threat of smog, he said and added use of substandard fuel in factories and burning of crop stubble and garbage would not be allowed in any case.

He directed all the relevant departments to strictly implement the instructions on smog control, warning that no negligence would be tolerated. He also urged people to play their role in efforts to protect the environment.

The special secretary home department told the meeting that the Punjab Home Department has imposed section 144 in the province, banning burning of crop residue, municipal solid waste, tyres, plastic, rubber and leather items.

Environment Protection Department Secretary Salman Ijaz told the meeting that old BTK technology brick kilns would be kept closed during the time to be determined in consultation with stakeholders and only new Zig Zag technology brick kilns would be allowed to operate.

Strict action would be taken against the violators, he added.

He said the EPD had also banned construction of new brick kilns having old BTK technology and now only Zig Zag technology brick kilns can be set up that would reduce environmental pollution by upto 70 percent and use of coal by 30 percent.

He maintained that awareness workshops were being arranged for brick kilns' owners to guide them about Zig Zag technology and as many as 316 brick kilns had been converted on this technology.

He informed that 130 steel mills had so far been shut down for causing air pollution.

The meeting was attended by administrative secretaries of different departments and officers concerned.