UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Govt Taking Concrete Measures To Deal With Threat Of Smog'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 02nd October 2019 | 01:20 AM

'Govt taking concrete measures to deal with threat of smog'

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ) :The Punjab government has decided to take action against those causing air and environmental pollution which include industrial emissions, and burning of crop stubble and garbage as part of efforts to combat smog.

A meeting was chaired by Punjab Chief Secretary Yousaf Naseem Khokhar in this regard at Civil Secretariat on Tuesday.

Under Section 144, burning of crop residue and garbage would be banned, besides closure of old technology coal-fired brick kilns across the province.

Addressing the meeting, the chief secretary said, to mitigate the factors behind smog there was a need to adopt preventive measures and enhance awareness.

The government was taking concrete measures to deal with the threat of smog, he said and added use of substandard fuel in factories and burning of crop stubble and garbage would not be allowed in any case.

He directed all the relevant departments to strictly implement the instructions on smog control, warning that no negligence would be tolerated. He also urged people to play their role in efforts to protect the environment.

The special secretary home department told the meeting that the Punjab Home Department has imposed section 144 in the province, banning burning of crop residue, municipal solid waste, tyres, plastic, rubber and leather items.

Environment Protection Department Secretary Salman Ijaz told the meeting that old BTK technology brick kilns would be kept closed during the time to be determined in consultation with stakeholders and only new Zig Zag technology brick kilns would be allowed to operate.

Strict action would be taken against the violators, he added.

He said the EPD had also banned construction of new brick kilns having old BTK technology and now only Zig Zag technology brick kilns can be set up that would reduce environmental pollution by upto 70 percent and use of coal by 30 percent.

He maintained that awareness workshops were being arranged for brick kilns' owners to guide them about Zig Zag technology and as many as 316 brick kilns had been converted on this technology.

He informed that 130 steel mills had so far been shut down for causing air pollution.

The meeting was attended by administrative secretaries of different departments and officers concerned.

Related Topics

Technology Government Of Punjab Punjab Guide All Government

Recent Stories

UAE wins ICAO membership for fifth consecutive tim ..

40 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, King of Tonga discuss fostering ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Ruler meets top Arab artists at opening of ..

2 hours ago

Ineos among 11 teams to file UCI complaint

1 hour ago

Global stocks turn lower on US manufacturing surve ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Ruler visits 3D-printed homes construction ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.