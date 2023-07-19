Open Menu

Govt Taking Concrete Steps For Country's Stability: Marriyum

, ,  

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published July 19, 2023 | 01:54 PM

Australian High Commissioner Neil Hawkins says an Australian company is working in Balochistan on Rekodiq project which will open new doors for the development of Pakistan.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 19th, 2030) Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan Neil Hawkins called on Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb in Islamabad on Wednesday.

During the meeting, bilateral relations, cooperation in the fields of film, art and culture were discussed.

The Minister told the ambassador that the government has taken concrete steps for the country's stability in line with the vision of Prime Minster Shahbaz Sharif.

She said the newly established Special Investment Facilitation Council will ensure consistency and effective implementation of policies for economic recovery.

Highlighting government's initiative for media industry, the Minister said the government strongly believes in freedom of expression and passing of Freedom of Expression Bill from the Parliament just a week after the government took over testifies it.

She said the Journalists and Media Professionals' Protection (Amendment) Bill is in the process of approval.

She said a significant allocation has been made for the health insurance of journalists and artists in the budget 2023-24.

Marriyum Aurangzeb told the ambassador that through screen tourism, we will not only promote our films but also our culture around the world. She said the government has established a film finance fund at a cost of 2 billion rupees through which government will provide funds for making documentaries and films. She said foreign filmmakers should benefit from special incentives in the field of photography and filmmaking in Pakistan.

The Information Minister appreciated Australian media's objective and impartial reporting about Pakistan.

She said PEMRA law is being changed in Pakistan and journalist organizations are also being represented in PEMRA authority.

The ambassador appreciated the incumbent Pakistani government's efforts for economic stability and said an Australian company is working in Balochistan on Rekodiq project which will open new doors for the development of Pakistan.

