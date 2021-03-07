Govt taking concrete steps to cash in KP tourism potentials: Mahmood

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan Sunday said that government was taking concrete steps under a comprehensive strategy for utilizing huge potentials of tourism to provide employment opportunities to locals and strengthen the provincial economy.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting regarding promotion of tourism activities in the province here in Chief Minister's Secretariat. Besides, Provincial Minister for Finance, Taimur Saleem Jhagra, member of the National Task Force for Tourism, Prince Siraj-ul-Mulk and Secretary Tourism Abid Majeed, other concerned authorities were also present on the occasion. Chairman of a foreign private tourism company attended as special guest.

The chief minister while terming the promotion of tourism, as important segment of the priorities of his government said that they are providing conducive environment to investors to attract both public and private sector private investment to the province.

The meeting reviewed opportunities and possibilities available for foreign investors in the province for promotion of winter season tourism and winter season sports in the province.

The foreign company has expressed interest in making investment in cold areas and winter sports in the province and has stated that if the provincial government provides them land on lease, then the company will make large-scale investment in the province.

The meeting was further told that initially the company is interested in establishment of resorts in winter tourism stations.

The chief minister while terming the interest of the private tourism company for making investment in the province as welcoming and assured all possible cooperation on behalf of the provincial government to attract maximum investment and create employment opportunities for locals.

The chief minister directed the concerned authorities for preparation of formal proposals in this regard to pave way for further progress.