Govt taking concrete steps to curb coronavirus spreading: Dr Salman

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) :Adviser to Punjab Chief Minister on Economic Affairs and Planning & Development,Dr Salman Shah on Wednesday said the government was taking concrete measures to curb and counter the spreading of coronavirus outbreak.

Despite limited resources, he said Prime Minister had announced hefty financial relief package for the citizens of the country, he said while talking to Radio Pakistan.

Dr Salman Shah said the government had already initiated multiple programs to facilitate and financially assist the neglected and under privileged segments of the society.

Hospitals were being equipped with required kits, beds and ventilators, keeping in view the protection of the medical staff as well, he added.