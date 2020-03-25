UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Taking Concrete Steps To Curb Coronavirus Spreading: Dr Salman

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 25th March 2020 | 07:28 PM

Govt taking concrete steps to curb coronavirus spreading: Dr Salman

Adviser to Punjab Chief Minister on Economic Affairs and Planning & Development,Dr Salman Shah on Wednesday said the government was taking concrete measures to curb and counter the spreading of coronavirus outbreak

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) :Adviser to Punjab Chief Minister on Economic Affairs and Planning & Development,Dr Salman Shah on Wednesday said the government was taking concrete measures to curb and counter the spreading of coronavirus outbreak.

Despite limited resources, he said Prime Minister had announced hefty financial relief package for the citizens of the country, he said while talking to Radio Pakistan.

Dr Salman Shah said the government had already initiated multiple programs to facilitate and financially assist the neglected and under privileged segments of the society.

Hospitals were being equipped with required kits, beds and ventilators, keeping in view the protection of the medical staff as well, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Chief Minister Punjab Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Jack Ma Foundation and Alibaba Foundation Donation ..

17 minutes ago

Lahore General Hospital launches telemedicines in ..

1 minute ago

Karachi Water and Sewerage Board committed to faci ..

1 minute ago

Air pollution in Italy falls since start of lockdo ..

1 minute ago

Dr Rafiq Ahmad laid to rest

2 minutes ago

US stocks open higher ahead of Senate vote on stim ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.