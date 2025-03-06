Open Menu

Govt Taking Concrete Steps To Curb Inflation: Dr. Afnan Ullah Khan

Sumaira FH Published March 06, 2025 | 03:10 PM

Govt taking concrete steps to curb inflation: Dr. Afnan Ullah Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) Senator Dr. Afnan Ullah Khan on Thursday said that both the Federal and Punjab governments are making concerted efforts to curb inflation and protect consumers, particularly during Ramzan.

Speaking in the Senate, he highlighted key government initiatives aimed at providing relief to citizens. He said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has announced financial assistance of Rs. 10,000 for four million families during the holy month, ensuring direct support for those in need.

He commended Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz for launching a Ramadan Relief Package, which includes the establishment of Sahulat Bazaars to regulate prices and prevent profiteering.

Authorities are actively monitoring markets to keep prices under control, he added.

Addressing concerns over rising prices, particularly of essential commodities such as fruits, he explained that the surge is primarily driven by demand and supply dynamics rather than government inefficiencies.

"If a product was priced at Rs. 100 last month and its demand rises while production remains unchanged, the price will naturally increase. This is a simple economic principle—when demand rises and supply remains constant, prices go up," he elaborated.

He reassured that the government is taking all possible measures to stabilize prices and provide relief.

APP/zah-sra

Recent Stories

DEWA invites international developers to submit ex ..

DEWA invites international developers to submit expressions of interest for 7th ..

1 hour ago
 DWTC partners with Informa Group to create first-o ..

DWTC partners with Informa Group to create first-of-its-kind global MICE powerho ..

1 hour ago
 Dubai Customs thwarts smuggling of 10.8 million co ..

Dubai Customs thwarts smuggling of 10.8 million counterfeit items in 2024

1 hour ago
 Ministerial Development Council reviews key govern ..

Ministerial Development Council reviews key government policies, initiatives

2 hours ago
 Tadweer launches ‘Naqa’a’ Ramadan campaign t ..

Tadweer launches ‘Naqa’a’ Ramadan campaign to promote sustainability

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Ghana on Ind ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Ghana on Independence Day

3 hours ago
Four terrorists arrested from near Pak-Afgan borde ..

Four terrorists arrested from near Pak-Afgan border in Balochistan’s Toba Kakr ..

3 hours ago
 INDEX signs two agreements to expand reach of AEED ..

INDEX signs two agreements to expand reach of AEEDC Dubai, Dubai Derma in Centra ..

3 hours ago
 TECNO Pocket Go – World's First Windows AR Gamin ..

TECNO Pocket Go – World's First Windows AR Gaming Set to Be Unveiled at MWC Ba ..

4 hours ago
 A Smarter Way to Capture, Create, and Connect with ..

A Smarter Way to Capture, Create, and Connect with vivo V50 - Coming Soon

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 March 2025

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 March 2025

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan