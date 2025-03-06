Govt Taking Concrete Steps To Curb Inflation: Dr. Afnan Ullah Khan
Sumaira FH Published March 06, 2025 | 03:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) Senator Dr. Afnan Ullah Khan on Thursday said that both the Federal and Punjab governments are making concerted efforts to curb inflation and protect consumers, particularly during Ramzan.
Speaking in the Senate, he highlighted key government initiatives aimed at providing relief to citizens. He said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has announced financial assistance of Rs. 10,000 for four million families during the holy month, ensuring direct support for those in need.
He commended Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz for launching a Ramadan Relief Package, which includes the establishment of Sahulat Bazaars to regulate prices and prevent profiteering.
Authorities are actively monitoring markets to keep prices under control, he added.
Addressing concerns over rising prices, particularly of essential commodities such as fruits, he explained that the surge is primarily driven by demand and supply dynamics rather than government inefficiencies.
"If a product was priced at Rs. 100 last month and its demand rises while production remains unchanged, the price will naturally increase. This is a simple economic principle—when demand rises and supply remains constant, prices go up," he elaborated.
He reassured that the government is taking all possible measures to stabilize prices and provide relief.
