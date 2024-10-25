Govt taking concrete steps to end polio in Balochistan: CS

Balochistan Chief Secretary (CS) Shakeel Qadir Khan on Friday said that the provincial government is taking concrete steps to eradicate polio form the province

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) Balochistan Chief Secretary (CS) Shakeel Qadir Khan on Friday said that the provincial government is taking concrete steps to eradicate polio form the province.

He said this while presiding over a high-level meeting regarding anti-polio campaign in the province.

The progress of the previous anti-polio campaign and the preparations for the upcoming campaign were reviewed in the meeting.

Addressing the meeting, the Chief Secretary said that eradicating polio from the province is a common responsibility of all of us.

He said that scholars, parents, civil society and people associated with the media should play their role in the national anti-polio campaign because this is a common problem of all and we all have to play a vanguard role to end this deadly virus.

. He said that by giving two drops of polio vaccine, we have to protect our children from permanent disability

Children are our future and we will protect our future

The Secretary said that the polio campaign must be made successful for a healthy Pakistan and for the success of the polio campaign, the public should fully cooperate with the teams.

Fool proof security will be provided to all the teams participating in the polio campaign, he noted.

He said that the polio campaign has to be successful in every way, no negligence would be tolerated, polio is a national problem.

We all have to play our part to remedy this. In this campaign we have to reach every child and administer the drops and cooperate with the administration to convince the refusing parents because it is a common problem of the whole society in order to make the campaign successful/ the Chief Secretary instructed to appoint all the ladies health workers, ladies health visitors of the health department and to dismiss them for neglecting their duties.

He also directed all Deputy Commissioners to attend the evening review meeting.

While briefing the meeting, it was informed that the seven-day anti-polio campaign would start from Monday on October 28 across Balochistan.

More than 2,655 million children would be given polio vaccine. 11 thousand teams would participate in the polio campaign. Preparations are completed, cases have been reported from Chaman, Dera Bugti, Kila Abdullah, Quetta, Jhal Magsi, Zhob, Qila Saifullah and Kharan.

Secretary Health Mujib-ur Rehman Panizai, Secretary Population Welfare Abdullah Khan, Commissioner Quetta Hamza Shafqat, Director General Health Amin Mandukhil, Provincial Coordinator EOC Inamul Haq and others while commissioners, deputy commissioners and DHOs participated through video link.