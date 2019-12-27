UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Taking Concrete Steps To Improve Irrigation System

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 27th December 2019 | 10:14 PM

Govt taking concrete steps to improve irrigation system

Chairman Pakistan Economic Forum Hamayun Iqbal Shami on Friday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was taking concrete measures to improve irrigation system in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2019 ) :Chairman Pakistan Economic Forum Hamayun Iqbal Shami on Friday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was taking concrete measures to improve irrigation system in Pakistan.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the economy of the country is on the right path and there was no economic crises at the moment.

Appreciating the PTI led government has provided a conducive environment to international and national investors, he said there was a huge potential of investment in the country.

Chairman said that dams construction was imperative to overcome prevailing energy crises in the country.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Government

Recent Stories

PTI govt launched various programmes for welfare o ..

1 minute ago

Empty Liaquat Bagh shows people rejected 'save cor ..

1 minute ago

Alpine skiing: Men's World Cup downhill results

1 minute ago

Punjab Food Authority discards 1,300kg meat, seals ..

1 minute ago

Annual zakat fund increased to 6b in Punjab, Punja ..

6 minutes ago

PTI leadership to overcome present challenges with ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.