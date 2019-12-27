Govt taking concrete steps to improve irrigation system

Chairman Pakistan Economic Forum Hamayun Iqbal Shami on Friday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was taking concrete measures to improve irrigation system in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2019 ) :Chairman Pakistan Economic Forum Hamayun Iqbal Shami on Friday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf ( PTI government was taking concrete measures to improve irrigation system in Pakistan

Talking to a private news channel, he said the economy of the country is on the right path and there was no economic crises at the moment.

Appreciating the PTI led government has provided a conducive environment to international and national investors, he said there was a huge potential of investment in the country.

Chairman said that dams construction was imperative to overcome prevailing energy crises in the country.