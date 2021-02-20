UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Taking Concrete Steps To Increase Literacy Rate: Minister Literacy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sat 20th February 2021 | 09:36 PM

Govt taking concrete steps to increase literacy rate: Minister Literacy

Economic growth and literacy were imperative for national development and prosperity and the government was taking concrete steps to increase literacy rate in the country, said Provincial Minister for Literacy Raja Rashid Hafeez

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2021 ) :Economic growth and literacy were imperative for national development and prosperity and the government was taking concrete steps to increase literacy rate in the country, said Provincial Minister for Literacy Raja Rashid Hafeez.

Addressing a meeting of business community at Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI).

He said that government had adopted a short literacy model to avoid huge cost of educational structure and education. He said that the government educates 4.5 million children, but the growing population adds 2.9 million more out-of-school children each year.

He said that literacy schools actually work like tuition centers.

He said that it was not possible to achieve the literacy goals without cooperation of private sector.

Earlier, FCCI President Engineer Hafiz Ehtesham Javed addressed the meeting and said that people of Faisalabad were eagerly contributing to welfare of the people besides their industrial and business affairs.

Currently, many universities and a large number of educational institutions were being run by industrialists of Faisalabad. He also emphasized on giving equal respect to technical education as compared to traditional education so that tendency of children to learn skills can be nurtured.

Secretary Literacy Waqas Ali Mehmood, Chairman Private Schools Alliance Sadaqat Hussain Lodhi and Senior Vice President FCCI Chaudhary Tallat Mahmood also addressed.

Later, FCCI memento was also presented to Provincial Minister for Literacy Raja Rashid Hafeez.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Business Education Rashid Alliance Chamber Commerce Government Industry (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Sharjah Islamic Bank proposes 8 percent of cash di ..

11 minutes ago

Two People Severely Injured in Cargo Ship Blast in ..

4 minutes ago

CM Development package to be implemented in true s ..

9 minutes ago

ACP holds inauguration ceremony of "Zindagi Hai Pa ..

9 minutes ago

Easy loans under Punjab Rozgar Scheme from next we ..

9 minutes ago

PML-N showing double standards through levelling a ..

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.