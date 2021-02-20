Govt taking concrete steps to increase literacy rate: Minister Literacy

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2021 ) :Economic growth and literacy were imperative for national development and prosperity and the government was taking concrete steps to increase literacy rate in the country, said Provincial Minister for Literacy Raja Rashid Hafeez.

Addressing a meeting of business community at Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI).

He said that government had adopted a short literacy model to avoid huge cost of educational structure and education. He said that the government educates 4.5 million children, but the growing population adds 2.9 million more out-of-school children each year.

He said that literacy schools actually work like tuition centers.

He said that it was not possible to achieve the literacy goals without cooperation of private sector.

Earlier, FCCI President Engineer Hafiz Ehtesham Javed addressed the meeting and said that people of Faisalabad were eagerly contributing to welfare of the people besides their industrial and business affairs.

Currently, many universities and a large number of educational institutions were being run by industrialists of Faisalabad. He also emphasized on giving equal respect to technical education as compared to traditional education so that tendency of children to learn skills can be nurtured.

Secretary Literacy Waqas Ali Mehmood, Chairman Private Schools Alliance Sadaqat Hussain Lodhi and Senior Vice President FCCI Chaudhary Tallat Mahmood also addressed.

Later, FCCI memento was also presented to Provincial Minister for Literacy Raja Rashid Hafeez.