Govt taking concrete steps to provide assistance to investors: CM aide

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Minerals Arif Ahmadzai Wednesday said the government was taking concrete steps to introduce reforms relating to mineral resources and to provide needed assistance to investors.

He said this while attending a briefing about mining measurement system at his office here. He said that efforts of government would not only create new employment opportunities but would also increase volume of provincial revenue.

He said that Mining Cadastral System is first online system of its kind that would ensure transparency in acquiring mineral licences adding it would also increase confidence of people and investors.

The CM aide said that new system also provide interested people access to database that would help them identifying free areas. He said that online information would be available to people through the system and lease holders would be able to make online payments.

He said that reforms would continue in mineral department following directives of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan.