UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Taking Concrete Steps To Provide Assistance To Investors: CM Aide

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 05th August 2020 | 05:30 PM

Govt taking concrete steps to provide assistance to investors: CM aide

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Minerals Arif Ahmadzai Wednesday said the government was taking concrete steps to introduce reforms relating to mineral resources and to provide needed assistance to investors.

He said this while attending a briefing about mining measurement system at his office here. He said that efforts of government would not only create new employment opportunities but would also increase volume of provincial revenue.

He said that Mining Cadastral System is first online system of its kind that would ensure transparency in acquiring mineral licences adding it would also increase confidence of people and investors.

The CM aide said that new system also provide interested people access to database that would help them identifying free areas. He said that online information would be available to people through the system and lease holders would be able to make online payments.

He said that reforms would continue in mineral department following directives of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government Employment

Recent Stories

Lightning Fast – Amazing Price. OPPO F15 is Avai ..

6 minutes ago

Over 5 million people used UAE Government official ..

19 minutes ago

Ajman Ruler issues law regulating real estate owne ..

19 minutes ago

Another young medics loses battle against COVID-19 ..

2 minutes ago

Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir observed at Sargodha Unive ..

2 minutes ago

Cypriot Embassy Looking to Relocate After Heavy Da ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.