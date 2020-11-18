Govt taking concrete steps to reduce inflation: Khusro

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :Federal Minister of Economic Affairs Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar Wednesday said the government was taking concrete steps to reduce inflation in the country.

Talking to a private news channel, he said 1.

4 million ton wheat would be available in the markets during the upcoming months of January and February.

The minister said the government wanted to facilitate the farmers so it was making efforts to provide relief to them, adding the sugar and wheat prices would come down due to plenty of supply in the open market.