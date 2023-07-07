MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2023 ) :Punjab Governor Engineer Baligh ur Rehman Friday said that the incumbent government was taking concrete and immediate steps to stabilize Pakistan's economy as country had come out of the economic crisis to a great extent.

He expressed these view while inaugurating the three-day Mango Festival organized here by Muhammad Nawaz Sharif Agricultural University, DHA Multan and Mango Research Institute.

The governor said that the honest and hardworking leadership was working round the clock to get the country out of the problems, adding that everyone had to play his due role for developing the country.

Baligh ur Rehman said that those who spread hatred caused irreparable damage to the country, today even the monuments of the martyrs were not preserved.

He said that the nation had to end hatred and promote love in the society, adding that a lot of work had been done in education sector in the province as new universities had been established in South Punjab and the research on crops was being made in the universities.

The governor pointed out that in 2018, the country was going to become the 24th largest economy in the world but it moved to 44th economy in 2022.

The country's leadership was striving hard to get it out of troubles, he said , adding that the stock exchange had been improved after the agreement with the IMF as the Dollar was now heading towards a decline The governor said that Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif took crucial steps for the development of the agricultural sector as wheat crop's production had increased this year.

He said that the incumbent government had fixed the support price of wheat on time which benefited the farmers.

Baligh Ur Rehman said that the agriculture sector of South Punjab had special importance for mangoes and stressed upon the need for more measures for increasing production and export of the fruit.

He said that the marketing of mangoes must be done in a better way and the production of mangoes could be further improved by promoting research.

The governor said that it was need of hour to improve technology for preserving mangoes which would not only help increase foreign exchange but also strengthen the economy.

Meanwhile, the governor visited the mango stalls and checked its varieties.

He pointed out that he had eaten mangoes of many countries but there was no match to the taste of Pakistan's mangoes.

The governor appreciated the administration of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif Agricultural University, DHA, Mango Research Institute and all other stakeholders to organize the festival.

He said that the economy of any country depended on agriculture and industry adding that the country had been blessed with various resources.

Vice Chancellor Muhammad Nawaz Sharif Agricultural University, Rao Asif Ali gave briefing to the governor about different types of mangoes while Secretary Agriculture South Punjab Saqib Ali Attil, Project Director DHA Brigadier Shoaib Kayani, Director Mango Research Center Abdul Ghaffar Grewal, Vice Chancellor Emerson University Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ramzan and others were also present on the occasion.