Govt Taking Concrete Steps To Stable Economy: Muhammad Zubair

Muhammad Irfan Published June 10, 2022 | 11:00 AM

Govt taking concrete steps to stable economy: Muhammad Zubair

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Muhammad Zubair on Friday said the government was taking concrete steps to stabilize the economy and control inflation.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that the government came into power in a difficult situation, and it would leave it in a much better condition on the completion of its short-term government tenure.

He said that the government was working on various structural reforms to bring back the economy on an inclusive and sustainable growth path as an improved economy was much needed for sustainable growth.

Replying to a question, he said assured that his government wants to provide maximum relief to people belonging to all sectors of life in budget 2022-23.

He said that the "Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government was committed to reviving the International Monetary Fund (IMF) program and putting Pakistan back on the path to sustainable development."

