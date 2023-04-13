Govt taking concrete steps to stop smuggling from Afghanistan: NA told

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2023 ) :Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Dr Aisha Ghaus Pasha on Friday informed the National Assembly that the government was taking concrete steps to stop smuggling from the Afghan border into Pakistan.

Responding a calling attention notice regarding the smuggling of Indian Chalia, Gutka, Mawa and other harmful substances through the Afghanistan border, the minister said the government's steps to stop the smuggling of those items would show positive results.

Pasha said the Customs' office established at the Pakistan-Afghanistan international border did not allow any item to enter without documentation.

Responding to another calling attention notice regarding the charging of enormous electricity rates from tube wells for agriculture consumption, Minister for Energy Engr, Khurram Dastgir Khan said the government was providing subsidies to formers despite financial challenges.