Govt taking corrective initiatives at macroeconomics level: President

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday said the government had started taking corrective initiatives at the macroeconomics level in consultation with the stakeholders for the good of country.

It was also pursuing the export-led growth strategy and for that purpose it was continuously taking input of the stakeholders, which was appreciable, he added.

He was speaking at the 8th Employer of the Year Award 2020 and National Employers Meeting on Decent Work and Sustainable Growth hosted by the Employers Federation of Pakistan.

The president mentioned that Pakistan was the sixth largest country in respect of manpower and the employers should take responsibility of labourers and take good care of their educational, health, and other needs.

When the employers show compassion for their workers, Allah Almighty also shower His blessings on them, he added.

President Alvi stressed on ample utilization of youth to make them contribute towards the economic development of the country.

Referring to the books of different authors, he called for building institutions and following the best labour practices.

He said the employers should play their role as mentors and they should also provide employment opportunities to women.

The employers, whether individuals or companies, should make a profit and at the same time, they should also take fulfill their responsibilities for the welfare of labourers and workers.

They should also realize their responsibilities towards the society, he added.

He said," We have to work for 'Brand Pakistan' and for this purpose, we have to adopt the best world practices in the business and trade to improve our credibility.

"We must work for value addition to our products to compete internationally and capture the target markets." As regards the policy adopted during the COVID-19, Dr Alvi said Prime Minister Imran Khan was the only government head in the world, who had refused to impose a complete lockdown.

Earlier, the president awarded platinum, diamond, gold, emerald, sapphire, and bronze awards to different companies under the multinational, large national, and medium national categories for ensuring decent work practices in their respective organizations.

EFP President Ismail Suttar, in his speech, briefed the gathering about the background of the Employers of the Year Awards, and the areas of the operations and activities of the EFP.

He said different committees of the EFP were working in various sectors to bring improvement and ensure the best utilization of available resources to contribute to the country's economic growth.

International Labour Organization (ILO) Director Ms Ingrid Christensen and EFP Vice President Zaki Ahmed Khan also spoke on the occasion.

Ex-president of EFP Majyd Aziz, EFP VP Zaki Ahmed Khan and others were given Meritorious Services Awards while President Alvi was presented a momento.