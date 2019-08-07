Govt taking decision to stop trade, review bilateral ties with India: Shafqat Mehmood

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, Aug 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2019 ) :Federal Minister for education, Shafqat Mehmood on Wednesday said that present government was taking decision to stop trade and review bilateral ties with India.

The orders had been given to Indian High Commissioner to leave Pakistan, he stated while talking to a private news channel.

The decision were being taken following the emerging situation and action taken by India over Jammu and Kashmir status, he stated.

The Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government would raise the issue of Kashmir and gross human rights violations in the Indian Occupied valley, at United Nations level, he added.

The Prime Minister Imran Khan had clearly apprised the world community that if India imposed war on Pakistan, then we would respond in a befitting manner.

Commenting on Opposition role in the current scenario, he said the leaders of Opposition didn't show patriotism.

The minister said the Opposition leaders were more interested in saving their corruption money rather to discuss important issues.