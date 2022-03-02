UrduPoint.com

Govt Taking Decisions For Real Uplift, Prosperity: Khawar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 02, 2022 | 06:20 PM

Govt taking decisions for real uplift, prosperity: Khawar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab on Information and Spokesperson for the Punjab Government Hasaan Khawar Wednesday said that the present government had to take difficult decisions to escape the artificial bubble of economic stability created by the previous regime.

He was addressing a seminar on the topic of "Essentials of Journalism: Responsible use of Information" here at Government College University.

On this occasion, Hasaan Khawar said that exposing the corruption and scandals of powerful mafias was a great struggle and the media fraternity had time and again proved its mettle and shown extraordinary resilience in the face of this challenging task.

He maintained that the media paved the way for a society to follow. He urged the students to practice responsible journalism and cherish the national interest while discharging their professional responsibilities with utmost professionalism.

He said that students as media workers should not allow cracks in the society to grow and should always present the positive side of the picture during their professional responsibilities.

Hasaan Khawar said students should not to be a part of fake news and stressed on the need for research, saying that the spread of misinformation provided an opportunity for anti-state elements to use it for their own ends.

He was of the view that despite all challenges, media representatives were doing justice to their professional responsibilities.

He also congratulated the students from Balochistan on the occasion of Baloch Culture Day and said that Pakistan is a country with colorful culture and traditions.

