Govt taking decisions on daily basis to control COVID-19: Humayun Akhtar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Leader Humayun Akhtar Khan on Wednesday said the Federal government was taking all decisions with consensus of the provincial governments on daily basis to control and contain the COVID-19.

Talking to a private news channel, he said it was fortunate that less number of the coronavirus had detected in Pakistan as compared to other countries of the globe and the prevailing situation here was much better than regional countries.

He said the testing capacity was increasing every passing day to diagnose more patients of the pandemic. The government was providing every possible financial assistance to the people in this difficult situation, he added.

He said the opposition was doing politics on the coronavirus for political point scoring which was beyond perception.