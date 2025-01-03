Govt taking decisions to increase productivity in every sector: Pervaiz Malik

Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Ali Pervaiz Malik on Friday said that government under the leadership of Shehbaz Sharif, is taking hard decisions to increase productivity in every sector. We are working on energy sector to reduce power tariff so that industrial sector could produce more results in near future, he said while talking to state news channel

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2025) Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Ali Pervaiz Malik on Friday said that government under the leadership of Shehbaz Sharif, is taking hard decisions to increase productivity in every sector. We are working on energy sector to reduce power tariff so that industrial sector could produce more results in near future, he said while talking to state news channel.

The focus has also been given to control power theft in different parts of the provinces, he said adding that improvement is being made in transmission lines to avoid losses. The government is determined to bring reforms in the expenditure side, he said.

Increasing exports and expanding tax-network are also the priorities set by the government, he added.

In reply to a question about privatization, he said participation of the private sector could help speed up the process of privatization. All out efforts are being made to achieve objectives in the privatization sector, he said adding that right sizing of some institutions are also in progress. To a question, he said, political stability is vital to achieve targets set by the government for “Orann Pakistan”.