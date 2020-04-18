Govt taking decisions with stakeholders' consensus against COVID-19: Ali Haider Zaidi

Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi Saturday said the incumbent government was taking decisions with consensus of all the stakeholders in the National Coordination Committee (NCC) to successfully fight coronavirus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2020 ) :Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi Saturday said the incumbent government was taking decisions with consensus of all the stakeholders in the National Coordination Committee (NCC) to successfully fight coronavirus.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the opposition parties should not do politics on COVID-19 for political point scoring and mileage as it was the time to jointly devise a strategy to cope and contain the outbreak.

He said the government was concerned about people's unemployment especially daily wagers in the wake of coronavirus and announced relief packages including Ehsas Cash Emergency programme to financially empower them.

Zaidi appreciated the masses for adopting precautionary measures including avoid shaking hands, maintain social distancing and wear face masks with an aim to keep themselves safe from the pandemic.