UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Taking Decisions With Stakeholders' Consensus Against COVID-19: Ali Haider Zaidi

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 18th April 2020 | 09:56 PM

Govt taking decisions with stakeholders' consensus against COVID-19: Ali Haider Zaidi

Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi Saturday said the incumbent government was taking decisions with consensus of all the stakeholders in the National Coordination Committee (NCC) to successfully fight coronavirus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2020 ) :Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi Saturday said the incumbent government was taking decisions with consensus of all the stakeholders in the National Coordination Committee (NCC) to successfully fight coronavirus.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the opposition parties should not do politics on COVID-19 for political point scoring and mileage as it was the time to jointly devise a strategy to cope and contain the outbreak.

He said the government was concerned about people's unemployment especially daily wagers in the wake of coronavirus and announced relief packages including Ehsas Cash Emergency programme to financially empower them.

Zaidi appreciated the masses for adopting precautionary measures including avoid shaking hands, maintain social distancing and wear face masks with an aim to keep themselves safe from the pandemic.

Related Topics

Ali Haider All From Government Opposition Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Drug seller impersonated as deranged arrested

1 minute ago

India using coronavirus against Muslims as typhus ..

1 minute ago

Canada, US Extend Border Restrictions for Another ..

1 minute ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed visits field hospital in DWTC

28 minutes ago

19 uplift schemes to be completed with Rs 83.10 mi ..

1 minute ago

Lesotho's under-fire PM sends in army to 'restore ..

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.