Govt taking drastic measures to provide relief to people: Farrukh Habib

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Farrukh Habib on Monday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) government has taken drastic measures to provide maximum relief to low income groups. The relief has been provided by Prime Minister in petroleum and power sector, he said while talking to a private television channel.

The PM has also invited the Overseas Pakistanis to invest in the country for setting up industry with great incentives, he stated. The government, he said had to bear heavy burden due to subsidy of Rs.70 billion in petroleum products. The PTI leadership, he said was well aware of the problems of masses.

Criticizing the last governments of Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-N, he said the leaders of PPP and PML-N, had looted the national money through kick backs and purchased assets in the United Kingdom. The people are facing serious difficulties due to expensive agreements made by the last regimes in power and gas sectors, he said and added, we are trying to mitigate the sufferings of the low income groups.

In reply to a question about coalition partners, he said the allied parties are standing behind the government and Prime Minister of Pakistan.