Govt taking effective measures against climate change: Zubaida

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2020 ) :Minister for Defence Production Zubaida Jalal has said that the incumbent government was taking effective measures to cope with the climate change challenges.

Addressing a seminar in Quetta, she said the people of the country were enthusiastically participating in the billion Tree Tsunami plantation campaign launched under vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Radio Pakistan reported.

She also lauded the role of media in the Tree plantation campaign and creating awareness among the masses in this connection.